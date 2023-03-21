Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $90.58 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.55% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $90,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

