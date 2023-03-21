Lam Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFVA stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

