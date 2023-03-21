Orser Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.82 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

