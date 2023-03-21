Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.