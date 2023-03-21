iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,171,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,221 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

