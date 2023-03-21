Lam Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,550 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $363.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average of $358.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

