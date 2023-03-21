Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

