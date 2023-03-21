MBL Wealth LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

