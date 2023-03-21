Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

