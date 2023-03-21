Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SSNC stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

