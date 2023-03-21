Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
