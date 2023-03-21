Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.