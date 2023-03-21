Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

