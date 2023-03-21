CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.68 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

