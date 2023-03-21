Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

AEP stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

