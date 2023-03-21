Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $391,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

