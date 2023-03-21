Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MET opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

