OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

