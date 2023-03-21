Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

