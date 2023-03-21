Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

