Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,829 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

