Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,796 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.13 and its 200 day moving average is $303.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

