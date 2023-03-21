Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 435 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

