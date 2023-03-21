LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.