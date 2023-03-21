Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.13 and its 200 day moving average is $303.68.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

