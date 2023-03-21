Lam Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 8,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $367.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.46 and its 200 day moving average is $336.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.