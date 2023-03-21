Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,882 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA GWX opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
