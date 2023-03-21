Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,882 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.