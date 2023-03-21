Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,562 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

