Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,755 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

