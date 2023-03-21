Lam Group Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

