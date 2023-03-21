Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

