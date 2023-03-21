Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $45.86 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387,092 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

