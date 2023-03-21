OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.