Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average is $167.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

