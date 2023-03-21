Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Trimmed by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

