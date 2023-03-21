Harrington Investments INC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

