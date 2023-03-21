Harrington Investments INC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.