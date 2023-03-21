The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.