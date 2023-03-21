Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $24.01 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 834,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

