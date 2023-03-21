Lam Group Inc. Buys Shares of 73,855 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 73,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

