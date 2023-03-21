Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,136 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

