Orser Capital Management LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 3.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.