Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

