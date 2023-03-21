Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.20 and its 200-day moving average is $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

