BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 262,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHD opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

