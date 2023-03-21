Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 997 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

