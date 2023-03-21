Lam Group Inc. Makes New $889,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

