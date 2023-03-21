Lam Group Inc. Invests $4.47 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DFGR opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $27.51.
