Lam Group Inc. Invests $4.47 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFGR opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

