Lam Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,947 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.