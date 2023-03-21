Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $238.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

