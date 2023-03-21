BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

