ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,799 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 759.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 630,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth about $3,987,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000.

Shares of EFZ opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

